We all have that friend or family member on our holiday gift list who has everything, and every year we search for the perfect gift for that person. What if you could find a unique, well-made gift from a company that gives to charity with each purchase? Now that’s a gift you can feel good about giving! Here are some suggestions.

This amazing desk accessory is sold by Uncommon Goods. When you rotate the glass ring, light, dark, and glittery sand drifts to form a new picture each time. This is both fun and relaxing – a great gift for the one who has everything!

The Uncommon Goods Company not only practices sustainability, but through their Better to Give program, customers can choose a charity to whom one dollar from every order is donated.

ONEHOPE WINE offers their reserve wine in Glitter Bottles, a gorgeous addition to any holiday celebration. Bedazzle your guests with bottles covered in rainbow, silver, gold, red, or pink glitter. Choose from Brut Sparkling Wine, California Chardonnay, or Edna Valley Reserve Pinot Noir. Your purchase translates into proceeds for ONEHOPE’s charitable cause partners, which range from autism therapy to environmental causes.

Each votive and drinker from Glassybaby is hand-blown in hot shops in Berkeley and Seattle. Glassybaby is known for their vibrant colors and just about anyone would love to receive one of these babies. 10 percent of every sale is given to help people, animals, and the planet heal. They give about two million dollars a year, making this a gift you can feel good about giving.

Cuddle+Kind makes heirloom quality dolls that any kid would love! Choose from a variety of animal friends or even three different mermaids. These dolls are hand made in Peru by artisans who are earn a sustainable, fair-trade income. Each doll bought provides 10 meals to children in need through Cuddle+Kind’s giving partners.

These journals are created from discarded cotton that is recycled into paper. Handmade by artisans in India, this would make a perfect stocking stuffer or teacher gift. The Raven + Lilly Company empowers women by providing a sustainable wage for artisans. Check out the other recycled paper journals or notecards as well as apparel and other gifts.

Chocolate is on everyone’s wish list, so why not give chocolate that gives back? Jcoco draws its inspiration from all over the world to create new and unique flavors. Check out the assortment of gift packages, including a five-bar assortment of milk, dark, and white chocolate. For each of these purchased, jcoco gives five portions of healthy food to someone in need through partners such as Northwest Harvest.

When two photographers decided to help out at a local shelter by taking pictures of dogs in need of homes, they fell in love with helping these “underdogs.” Their website offers products with pictures of rescue dogs along with other dog-related gifts. Purchases from the website funds their continued efforts to help shelter dogs, and five percent goes to animal welfare charities.

Called the philanthropic skin softener, this body lotion is made from ingredients sourced from Sustainable Lush Fund projects that support regenerative agriculture around the world. Best of all, 100 percent of the profits go to grassroots organizations working in human rights, animal welfare, and environmental protection.

Give the gift of comfort with Punjammies lounge and pajama pants from the Sudara company. These pretty pants are sewn with love by women in India. Every purchase invests in job creation and skills training for these women, who are working to remain free from sex slavery.

These socks are engineered for comfort, from hand-linked stitching to a more comfortable seam across the toes to a honeycomb weave that helps the sock hug the mid-foot instead of sagging. The company’s logo is “Bee Better,” and they donate a pair of socks to someone in need for every pair purchased.

Toms offers shoes for the whole family, from wet weather gear to dressy flats. A pair of these shoes makes a stylish gift, and for each pair bought, Toms donates shoes to a person in need through their giving partners. Over 75 million pairs have been donated, wow!

These glass water bottles are made of shatterproof glass and come with a protective sleeve in a variety of colors. The lid is made of natural bamboo and the bottle is made to fit into standard cup holders. For each water bottle purchased, Soma donates to charities who provide access to clean water for people in need.

This is a clothing subscription service for kids, newborn to size 14. Five times per year, a new box of clothes is delivered to try at home. You only pay for what you like and send the rest back. For every full box purchased, one outfit is donated to a child in need – and you can even choose the charity.

This year as you make your gift list, be sure to think about these great options. These are gifts that keep on giving!