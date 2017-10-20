👆
A bottle of sunscreen with an SPF number matching your age
A skull and crossbones with “LOW CARB”
A rose that needs watering, but who has the time?
The letters S E L F H E L P across the knuckles
An anchor with a bunch of kids clinging to it and demanding juice
A butterfly whose wings could use a little work
“Mom? Can you see this or do you need your reading glasses?” in a heart
A tiger who’s fallen asleep at 9 p.m.
A dandelion labeled “Suburban devil”
A pair of dice with a scroll that says “Graduate School”
A pinup girl with visible cellulite
A single drop of urine
“Live for today; but don’t touch your 401k” on a decorative scroll
A dreamcatcher with Ambien dangling from the feathers
Your spouse’s name in 100-point Garamond font
An inspirational quote: “Still I rise at 5 a.m., why don’t I go to the gym?”
A house with the words “High Taxes But Great School”
A ship in a bottle of antacids