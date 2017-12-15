Check out more Kid Made videos on Facebook!

These tasty cookies are a perfect holiday treat. Mix it up and use any colors you like!

Almond Layer Cookies

Makes: 20-24 cookies, depending on your cut width

Active Time: About 1 hour Total time: 3 hours including chill time

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup almond paste (about half of a 10 oz package)

• 1 Tbsp vegetable oil

• 1/4 tsp salt

• 3 eggs

• 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

• about 1/2 cup strawberry or apricot jam

• 1 cup semi sweet or bittersweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 and position a rack in the center. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine butter, almond paste, sugar, oil, and salt and beat on high until the mixture gets light and fluffy, 4-5 minutes. Add eggs one at a time, beating on low after each addition until well incorporated and smooth. Once all eggs are added, beat on medium speed for 1-2 minutes. Add flour and mix on low just until batter is smooth and no flour streaks remain. Divide batter into three bowls, and tint two bowls with color. Line 3 8×8 inch pans with parchment paper, leaving overhang on all sides. Spread one color batter into each pan as evenly as possible. Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes, or until top is set and springs back when gently pressed. Check after 10 minutes to make sure you don’t over bake, you want these to be chewy! Let cakes cool completely in pans. Invert one colored layer onto a piece of plastic wrap or parchment. Spread with jam, then invert white layer on top. Spread top with remaining jam, then invert last layer on top. Press down gently, then wrap the whole thing in plastic wrap and chill in fridge for an hour. In a small saucepan over low heat, melt chocolate chips, stirring until smooth. Trim edges of chilled cake, then spread the melted chocolate evenly over the top using an offset spatula, getting right to the edge. Let cool for 10 minutes or so to set the chocolate. Then slice into 1 inch pieces and serve! Store covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Recipe Notes:

You can freeze the uncut cake, wrapped tightly in plastic, for up to a week! Just spread with melted chocolate and slice on the day you want to serve them – or give them away. A plate of these makes an excellent last minute gift!