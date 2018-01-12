In 2018 we’re aiming to get our teenager cooking family dinner once a week – solo! This awesome fried rice is a great recipe for big kids to try out. Not only is it healthy and delicious, it offers lots of chopping, stir frying, sauce making practice – serious kitchen skills! Make it spicy or mild, and customize with toppings. Everyone’s happy, and you got the night off!
Sweet Potato Fried Rice
Serves: 6
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total time: about 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 media sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/3 cup scallions, sliced
- Olive oil
- 6 cups cooked brown rice, cooled
- Thinly sliced red cabbage and more scallions, for garnish
For the Sauce:
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp rice vinegar (unseasoned)
- 3 Tbsp tamari or soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp sesame oil
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes if you like the spice!
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400
- Spread diced sweet potatoes on a large baking tray and drizzle about a Tbsp of olive oil over them. Toss to coat.
- Roast sweets at 400 for 10-12 minutes until you can easily pierce them with a fork and the edges are starting to brown. Set aside.
- In a large oiled skillet over medium high heat, sauce the diced onion for a minute or so, until it smells great and the onions start to go translucent.
- Add the garlic and sauce for another minute or so, stirring constantly so it doesn’t stick or burn.
- Add your cooled rice to the pan, and drizzle with a Tbsp of olive oil. Stir the mixture around for 2-3 minutes until the rice is heated through and the onions and garlic are incorporated through.
- Add the roasted sweet potatoes and the scallions and fold to combine. Turn heat down to low while you make the sauce.
- For the sauce, combine all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk well. Pour over the fried rice and fold gently to coat.
- Serve it up, adding as much sliced red cabbage and more scallions as you like on top.
Recipe Notes:
- If you want to make this a meatier main dish, just serve with some grilled or stir fried chicken, beef or tofu. Delish!
- Other great toppings: chopped cilantro, crushed peanuts, and of course, hot sauce!