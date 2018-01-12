Share
In 2018 we’re aiming to get our teenager cooking family dinner once a week – solo! This awesome fried rice is a great recipe for big kids to try out. Not only is it healthy and delicious, it offers lots of chopping, stir frying, sauce making practice – serious kitchen skills! Make it spicy or mild, and customize with toppings. Everyone’s happy, and you got the night off!

Sweet Potato Fried Rice

Serves: 6
Active Time: 25 minutes
Total time: about 40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 media sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/3 cup scallions, sliced
  • Olive oil
  • 6 cups cooked brown rice, cooled
  • Thinly sliced red cabbage and more scallions, for garnish

For the Sauce:

  • 2 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 Tbsp rice vinegar (unseasoned)
  • 3 Tbsp tamari or soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp sesame oil
  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes if you like the spice!

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400
  2. Spread diced sweet potatoes on a large baking tray and drizzle about a Tbsp of olive oil over them. Toss to coat.
  3. Roast sweets at 400 for 10-12 minutes until you can easily pierce them with a fork and the edges are starting to brown. Set aside.
  4. In a large oiled skillet over medium high heat, sauce the diced onion for a minute or so, until it smells great and the onions start to go translucent.
  5. Add the garlic and sauce for another minute or so, stirring constantly so it doesn’t stick or burn.
  6. Add your cooled rice to the pan, and drizzle with a Tbsp of olive oil. Stir the mixture around for 2-3 minutes until the rice is heated through and the onions and garlic are incorporated through.
  7. Add the roasted sweet potatoes and the scallions and fold to combine. Turn heat down to low while you make the sauce.
  8. For the sauce, combine all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk well. Pour over the fried rice and fold gently to coat.
  9. Serve it up, adding as much sliced red cabbage and more scallions as you like on top.

Recipe Notes:

  • If you want to make this a meatier main dish, just serve with some grilled or stir fried chicken, beef or tofu. Delish!
  • Other great toppings: chopped cilantro, crushed peanuts, and of course, hot sauce!
