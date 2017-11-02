Outdoor family-time is waning (for some) as the daylight slips faster and further down into the southern hemisphere. But before you start dreaming of snow forts, consider at least one more backyard foray this Fall – one that promises many entertaining hours for kids, environmental payoff, and a jumpstart on a low-maintenance garden in the Spring.
Prep a wildflower garden. Native wildflowers are easy to plant and care for, produce long-lasting blooms, and support many crucial pollinators in your area. Optimal planting time is coming up fast (for all regions of the United States). Below, you’ll find all the direction and inspiration (facts, videos, books & gear, and a playlist) needed to transform those weedy flower-beds or incessant lawns into a hands-free meadow.
When to plant seeds
Fall planting is best in all regions of the U.S.
Plan, prep, plant
Get even more details about planting your wildflower patch.
Facts, books, gear, and songs related to the outdoors. Turn this into a learning opportunity…
Facts about bees for the kids
Hive Jobs: Queen, Drones, Guard, Forager, Queen’s Attendants, Cleaners, Honey Makers, Architect, Undertaker, and Nurse.
In the winter months, when the hive is dormant, bees can live up to nine months, but in the summer bees usually only survive six weeks.
Bumble bees always fly the most efficient route between flowers. They're the only animal known to have figured it out!
Through pollination, bees help produce many of our specialty crops like almonds, berries, fruits and vegetables.
Mathematicians have proven that the hexagonal construction of their hives is the most efficient use of material possible.
Videos for kids about bees and our planet
The Honey Bee
Can plants talk to each other?
repurposed plastic from the ocean makes new (old) art
Stephen Colbert and Viggo Mortensen: Save the Bees
Forms in Nature
The color blue is rare in nature
For home and hive
Get your groove on
Buzzworthy jams
- “Sugar, Sugar” – The Archies
- “Mother Nature’s Son” – Beatles
- “Down to Earth” (from WALL-E) – Peter Gabriel
- “Beautiful Day” –U2
- “Bein’ Green” –Kermit
- “Big Yellow Taxi”—Counting Crows Version
- “The 3 R’s” –Jack Johnson
- “Circle of Life” (from Lion King)
- “Society”—Eddie Vedder
- “Clear Blue Skies” –Crosby, Stills & Nash
