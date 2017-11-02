Outdoor family-time is waning (for some) as the daylight slips faster and further down into the southern hemisphere. But before you start dreaming of snow forts, consider at least one more backyard foray this Fall – one that promises many entertaining hours for kids, environmental payoff, and a jumpstart on a low-maintenance garden in the Spring.

Prep a wildflower garden. Native wildflowers are easy to plant and care for, produce long-lasting blooms, and support many crucial pollinators in your area. Optimal planting time is coming up fast (for all regions of the United States). Below, you’ll find all the direction and inspiration (facts, videos, books & gear, and a playlist) needed to transform those weedy flower-beds or incessant lawns into a hands-free meadow.

When to plant seeds

Fall planting is best in all regions of the U.S.

When to plant if you get no frost January or February. You can expect your seeds to pop up 2-4 weeks after planting. This is a great way to take advantage of the precipitation winter often brings to the warmest zones, where warm springs and early summer temperatures can sometimes cause stress to young, tender seedlings.

When to plant if you get mild frost about 60-90 days before the first frost arrives. This will allow perennial wildflowers an opportunity to grow strong enough and establish root systems that will endure.

When to plant if you get more than 60 days of frost When to plant if you get more than 60 days of frost:[/su_highlight] when ground temperatures are below 45 degrees. Be patient! Planting too soon will cause seeds to sprout (and then die). Planting now will give you a 2-4 week “jump start” on the more traditional spring planting.

Plan, prep, plant

Clear a patch of earth by digging up grass or clearing weeds. Spread a thin layer of potting soil over the area. Alternately, fill window boxes or free-standing pots.

Shake the seeds over your preped area and gently press the seeds into the soil (some flowers won’t germinate if they’re covered with soil).

Water immediately and then follow the directions on the packet for watering frequency. Get even more details about planting your wildflower patch.

Parent Co. partnered with American Meadows because they're committed to keeping the bees happy, healthy, and buzzing about. 10% off all wildflower seeds with code: FEEDTHEBEES Facts, books, gear, and songs related to the outdoors. Turn this into a learning opportunity… Facts about bees for the kids A bee's brain chemistry changes if they change jobs in the hive. Roles in the hive: Queen, Drones, Guard, Forager, Queen's Attendants, Cleaners, Organizers and Honey Makers, Architect, Undertaker, and Nurse and House Bee. In the winter months, when the hive is dormant, bees can live up to nine months, but in the summer bees usually only survive six weeks. They're math wizzezzzzz Bumble bees always fly the shortest, most efficient route between flowers. This type of problem-solving is tricky for humans, and they're the only animal known to have figured it out! Bees are responsible for one of every three bites of food in the U.S. Through pollination, bees help produce many of our specialty crops like almonds, berries, fruits and vegetables. Their hives are amazingly smart Mathematicians have proven that the hexagonal construction of their hives is the most efficient use of material possible. Check out all 13 fun facts about bees

Videos for kids about bees and our planet

The Honey Bee Can plants talk to each other?

repurposed plastic from the ocean makes new (old) art Stephen Colbert and Viggo Mortensen: Save the Bees

Forms in Nature The color blue is rare in nature





For home and hive

(Tap to learn more about a book or product)

Get your groove on

Buzzworthy jams

“Sugar, Sugar” – The Archies “Mother Nature’s Son” – Beatles “Down to Earth” (from WALL-E) – Peter Gabriel “Beautiful Day” –U2 “Bein’ Green” –Kermit “Big Yellow Taxi”—Counting Crows Version “The 3 R’s” –Jack Johnson “Circle of Life” (from Lion King) “Society”—Eddie Vedder “Clear Blue Skies” –Crosby, Stills & Nash

