This creamy, delicious (and vegetarian!) pasta dish will warm up any weeknight, and it’s ready to go in 45 minutes or less. Little kids can handle peeling, and big kids can watch over the simmering squash and take over the tossing and garnishing. This is so easy and so tasty you’ll want to add it to your weekly dinner rotation!

Butternut Fettuccine

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Total time: About 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb fettuccine noodles

2 ½ cups peeled and cubed butternut squash

½ small yellow onion, roughly chopped

2 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp nutmeg

Black pepper to taste

½ cup half and half or heavy cream

2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

Instructions:

Combine the squash, onion, and broth in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, add the salt, and nutmeg, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10-15 minutes, or until the squash and onions are very soft and breaking apart. Meanwhile, in another large pot, cook pasta in well salted water according to package directions, drain, and set aside. Add pepper to taste, remove from heat, and blend mixture until smooth using an immersion blender, or transfer carefully to a food processor or blender. Once smooth, add the half and half or heavy cream and blend again on low speed until no streaks remain. Add the 2 Tbsp parmesan and stir. Using tongs, toss sauce with warm pasta until well coated. Serve with more parm, chopped walnuts, and a sprig or two of fresh rosemary.

Recipe Notes: