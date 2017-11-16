If you’re like most parents, you can’t start your day until you’ve had a java jumpstart.

I, for one, find that my morning dose of mom booster juice keeps me from saying things I shouldn’t and biting little people’s heads off as they stampede down the stairs to start their demanding day. #lifeline

Coffee has gotten a bad rap over the years, but unfairly. If you feel like it’s one of those bad habits you need to kick, you can kick that idea to the curb, because new research says the more you drink it, the longer you live. Yay, science!

A large study on coffee consumption was done by Hospital de Navarra in Spain, involving nearly 20,000 participants, with the surprising results reported by the European Society of Cardiology.

The data showed that those who drank at least four cups of coffee per day had a 64 percent lower risk of all-cause mortality than those who never or rarely consumed it. Interestingly, for each additional two cups of coffee per day there was an extra 22 percent reduced risk. In other words, those who drank more coffee were way less likely to be dead at the end of the 10-year study.

“Our findings suggest that drinking four cups of coffee each day can be part of a healthy diet in healthy people,” said Dr. Adela Navarro, lead researcher and cardiologist.

More proof…

This isn’t just a one-off study. Other research has shown similar results.

A 2015 report published in the journal Circulation found that moderate coffee consumption (three to five cups daily) was associated with lower risk of death from heart disease, type 2 diabetes, neurological disease, and suicide.

Another study published this year in Annals of Internal Medicine also showed that regular coffee drinkers across multiple ethnic groups had a reduced risk of death due to cardiovascular disease, stroke, kidney disease, and cancer.

“Seeing a similar pattern across different populations gives stronger biological backing to the argument that coffee is good for you whether you are white, African-American, Latino, or Asian,” said Veronica Setiawan, lead study author and an associate professor of preventive medicine at Keck School of Medicine.

Coffee is a superfood!

These findings aren’t all that surprising considering a cup of joe is actually loaded with antioxidants and nutrients. According to Healthline, coffee is scientifically proven to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, liver disease, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, and cancer, plus it improves mental health.

So coffee is clearly awesome. Simple as that!

But is your cup full of crap?

The people in these studies probably weren’t downing Starbucks sugar bombs every day. What you (or your coffee shop) add to it is important. Dumping in refined sugars and fatty creamers could negate from the benefits. If you’re a plain black coffee lover, you’re pretty good to go, but if sweet and creamy cappuccinos and lattes are your thing, you may need to make a few adjustments.

Luckily, it’s pretty easy to make sure your coffee creation is as healthy as possible. Just follow these tips:

1 | Sweeten smartly

Skip the white sugar and also avoid artificial sweeteners (although calorie-free, they are fake substances known to cause health problems). You don’t have to sacrifice all sweetness, though. Try a natural sweetener like real maple syrup, coconut sugar, or pure stevia. (Stevia is my favorite, and you only need a little since it’s super sweet!)

2 | Consider your creamer

High-fat and/or processed creamers can be replaced by healthier options like low-fat or skim milk, coconut milk, or almond milk.

3 | Go organic

Conventionally grown coffee can be laden with pesticides sprayed on crops, and many brands may add chemicals and preservatives during processing. Buy an organic brand (such as Marley Coffee) to eliminate this risk.

BONUS: Here’s a great recipe for a Healthy Pumpkin Spice Latte. You’re welcome!

Now go raise another mood-boosting mug to your health without a smidge of guilt!

How do you like your coffee? Share below!