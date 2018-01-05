Looking for a hot and spicy recipe to warm a winter weeknight? We’ve got you covered. These cheesy, melty roll ups are a favorite at our house, and they’re a cinch to make. Grab a rotisserie chicken on your way home from work and you’re 30 minutes away from a dinner that will chase away the chill AND have everyone coming back for seconds.

Chipotle Chicken Rolls

Serves: 4-6

Active Time: 15 minutes (with pre-cooked chicken)

Total time: about 40 minutes

Ingredients:

• 1 8 oz package cream cheese, softened

• 1/4 cup ranch dressing

• 1/4 cup chipotle sauce – buy a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and use the sauce. If

you like lots of heat you can mince one of the peppers and add it as well

• 2 1/2-3 cups cooked, shredded chicken – a small rotisserie chicken will do the job, as will two

large chicken breasts

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1/4 cup sliced scallions

• 16 taco-size corn or flour tortillas

• 1-2 Tbsp melted butter

Instructions :

Preheat oven to 450 Spray a 13×9 inch baking pan with cooking spray, or line with parchment paper. Mix cream cheese, ranch dressing, and chipotle sauce in a large mixing bowl until very smooth.

Add shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, and scallions and gently fold to combine. Spread a few tablespoons of chicken mixture on each tortilla and roll up tightly. Place rolls side by side in your pan, seam side down. Brush tops with melted butter. Bake at 450 for 8-10 minutes, until tops are golden brown. Carefully ﬂip the rolls and return to

oven for another 4-5 minutes to brown other side. Let cool slightly before serving.

Recipe Notes:

• Flour tortillas will brown and crisp up faster than corn tortillas, so check them after 5 or 6 minutes in the oven!

• We love to serve these with a green salad, guacamole and salsa!