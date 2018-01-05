Looking for a hot and spicy recipe to warm a winter weeknight? We’ve got you covered. These cheesy, melty roll ups are a favorite at our house, and they’re a cinch to make. Grab a rotisserie chicken on your way home from work and you’re 30 minutes away from a dinner that will chase away the chill AND have everyone coming back for seconds.
Chipotle Chicken Rolls
Serves: 4-6
Active Time: 15 minutes (with pre-cooked chicken)
Total time: about 40 minutes
Ingredients:
• 1 8 oz package cream cheese, softened
• 1/4 cup ranch dressing
• 1/4 cup chipotle sauce – buy a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and use the sauce. If
you like lots of heat you can mince one of the peppers and add it as well
• 2 1/2-3 cups cooked, shredded chicken – a small rotisserie chicken will do the job, as will two
large chicken breasts
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
• 1/4 cup sliced scallions
• 16 taco-size corn or flour tortillas
• 1-2 Tbsp melted butter
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450
- Spray a 13×9 inch baking pan with cooking spray, or line with parchment paper.
- Mix cream cheese, ranch dressing, and chipotle sauce in a large mixing bowl until very
- smooth.
Add shredded chicken, cheddar cheese, and scallions and gently fold to combine.
- Spread a few tablespoons of chicken mixture on each tortilla and roll up tightly.
- Place rolls side by side in your pan, seam side down.
- Brush tops with melted butter.
- Bake at 450 for 8-10 minutes, until tops are golden brown. Carefully ﬂip the rolls and return to
oven for another 4-5 minutes to brown other side.
- Let cool slightly before serving.
Recipe Notes:
• Flour tortillas will brown and crisp up faster than corn tortillas, so check them after 5 or 6 minutes in the oven!
• We love to serve these with a green salad, guacamole and salsa!