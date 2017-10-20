Check out more Kid Made videos on Facebook!

In the midst of Halloween candy madness, these pumpkin brownies are a sweet treat you could actually call healthy-ish! Ok, maybe that’s a stretch, but the nut butter and pumpkin do add protein and fiber, even to the frosting! Heading to a Halloween gathering? Big kids can whip these up on their own and bring ‘em along. Spookily delicious!

Nutty Pumpkin Brownies

Makes: 1 8×8 inch pan (12-18 brownies depending on your cut size)

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 30 minutes total

Cool Time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Brownies:

1 cup nut butter of your choice (we used almond)

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup flour

⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

Frosting:

½ cup pumpkin puree

⅔ cup nut butter

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350. Mix nut butter, pumpkin, eggs and vanilla in a large mixing bowl by hand or with a hand mixer until well blended. Add flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt, and mix until mixture is smooth and no dry ingredient streaks remain. Line an 8×8 inch baking pan with parchment paper so the edges overhang on all sides. Pour mixture into lined pan, smoothing the top. Bake at 350 for 25-10 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out just clean. Cool completely. Make frosting! Mix remaining ½ cup pumpkin, ⅔ cup peanut butter, and confectioner’s sugar in a large bowl and beat by hand or with hand held mixer until fluffy. If it’s too stiff, add a Tbsp or two of almond milk at a time and keep beating, until you get to your desired consistency. When brownies are cool, frost to the edges. Cut and serve!

Recipe Notes:

Feel free to use any nut butter your like! You can also use any milk you like to loosen the frosting, if you stick with almond or soy these are a dairy free treat!