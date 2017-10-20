In the midst of Halloween candy madness, these pumpkin brownies are a sweet treat you could actually call healthy-ish! Ok, maybe that’s a stretch, but the nut butter and pumpkin do add protein and fiber, even to the frosting! Heading to a Halloween gathering? Big kids can whip these up on their own and bring ‘em along. Spookily delicious!
Nutty Pumpkin Brownies
Makes: 1 8×8 inch pan (12-18 brownies depending on your cut size)
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Bake Time: 30 minutes total
Cool Time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients:
Brownies:
- 1 cup nut butter of your choice (we used almond)
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ cup flour
- ⅔ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ¼ tsp salt
Frosting:
- ½ cup pumpkin puree
- ⅔ cup nut butter
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Mix nut butter, pumpkin, eggs and vanilla in a large mixing bowl by hand or with a hand mixer until well blended.
- Add flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt, and mix until mixture is smooth and no dry ingredient streaks remain.
- Line an 8×8 inch baking pan with parchment paper so the edges overhang on all sides.
- Pour mixture into lined pan, smoothing the top.
- Bake at 350 for 25-10 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out just clean.
- Cool completely.
- Make frosting! Mix remaining ½ cup pumpkin, ⅔ cup peanut butter, and confectioner’s sugar in a large bowl and beat by hand or with hand held mixer until fluffy. If it’s too stiff, add a Tbsp or two of almond milk at a time and keep beating, until you get to your desired consistency.
- When brownies are cool, frost to the edges.
- Cut and serve!
Recipe Notes:
Feel free to use any nut butter your like! You can also use any milk you like to loosen the frosting, if you stick with almond or soy these are a dairy free treat!