This recipe is simple enough for kids to take the lead, but it looks so fancy and festive it will wow any holiday guests. for a different twist (see what I did there?) try it with marinara sauce or salsa in place of the pesto! Perfect for a party, potluck, or dinner at home. Happy Holidays!
Pesto Pastry Wreath
Serves: 4-6
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
• 2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
• 1/3 cup pesto (marinara sauce or salsa also works!)
• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
• 1 egg
• 1 tsp parsley
• 1 Tbsp grated parmesan
• 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Roll out each sheet of puff pastry to about a 12 inch square on a lightly ﬂoured surface.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place rolled out sheets of pastry on the parchment, one on top of the other.
- Place a dinner plate in the middle of the square, and use a knife to cut around the plate edge, leaving two circles of pastry.
- Set the top circle aside.
- Spread the pesto evenly over the bottom circle with a spatula or the back of a large spoon.
- Sprinkle the moss cheese on top.
- Lay the second pastry circle on top of the pesto and cheese.
- Cut a small circle in the center as a guide, but leave it in place.
- Make 12 cuts evenly around the circle, cutting all the way through, but leaving the sections
attached at the center.
- Twist each section twice, pinching the end lightly to keep it together.
- Beat the egg in a small bowl, and stir in the parsley, parm, salt and pepper.
- Brush over the top of the pastry.
- Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes, until the pastry is puffed, the ﬁlling is bubbly, and the top is a lovely golden brown.
- Let cool for just a minute or two before digging in!