This recipe is simple enough for kids to take the lead, but it looks so fancy and festive it will wow any holiday guests. for a different twist (see what I did there?) try it with marinara sauce or salsa in place of the pesto! Perfect for a party, potluck, or dinner at home. Happy Holidays!

Pesto Pastry Wreath

Serves: 4-6

Active Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

• 2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed

• 1/3 cup pesto (marinara sauce or salsa also works!)

• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 egg

• 1 tsp parsley

• 1 Tbsp grated parmesan

• 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375.
  2. Roll out each sheet of puff pastry to about a 12 inch square on a lightly ﬂoured surface.
  3. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  4. Place rolled out sheets of pastry on the parchment, one on top of the other.
  5. Place a dinner plate in the middle of the square, and use a knife to cut around the plate edge, leaving two circles of pastry.
  6. Set the top circle aside.
  7. Spread the pesto evenly over the bottom circle with a spatula or the back of a large spoon.
  8. Sprinkle the moss cheese on top.
  9. Lay the second pastry circle on top of the pesto and cheese.
  10. Cut a small circle in the center as a guide, but leave it in place.
  11. Make 12 cuts evenly around the circle, cutting all the way through, but leaving the sections
    attached at the center.
  12. Twist each section twice, pinching the end lightly to keep it together.
  13. Beat the egg in a small bowl, and stir in the parsley, parm, salt and pepper.
  14. Brush over the top of the pastry.
  15. Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes, until the pastry is puffed, the ﬁlling is bubbly, and the top is a lovely golden brown.
  16.  Let cool for just a minute or two before digging in!
