The trick to super crispy latkes (fried potato pancakes) is getting as much water from your grated potatoes as you can, so let your kids get in on the big squeeze! And though a food processor will save you time, a box grater is a fun kitchen tool to try out! And make sure you have the classic toppings – applesauce and sour cream – on hand!

Potato Latkes

Makes: 12-15 latkes

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: About 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 ½ lbs Yukon Gold Potatoes (3 or 4 good sized potatoes) peeled and cut into large pieces

1 small onion, peeled and cut into quarters

2 eggs

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

about 1/3 cup peanut or vegetable oil for frying

Instructions: