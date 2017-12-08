The trick to super crispy latkes (fried potato pancakes) is getting as much water from your grated potatoes as you can, so let your kids get in on the big squeeze! And though a food processor will save you time, a box grater is a fun kitchen tool to try out! And make sure you have the classic toppings – applesauce and sour cream – on hand!
Potato Latkes
Makes: 12-15 latkes
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: About 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ lbs Yukon Gold Potatoes (3 or 4 good sized potatoes) peeled and cut into large pieces
- 1 small onion, peeled and cut into quarters
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- about 1/3 cup peanut or vegetable oil for frying
Instructions:
- Using a box grater, or the large holed shredder attachment on your food processor (highly recommended!) grate the potatoes.
- Immediately place the shreds in a large bowl and cover with cold water. Set aside
- Shred the onion quarters in the same way. Set aside.
- Drain the potato shreds well in a colander, than place in the middle of a large, clean kitchen towel or several layers of cheesecloth.
- Place the shredded onions on top of the potatoes.
- Twist up the towel and, holding it over the potato bowl, squeeze as much liquid out as you can. you want the mixture to be as dry as possible.
- After squeezing, rinse and dry the bowl, and place the potatoes and onions back in.
- Add the eggs, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper and mix well, making sure everything is incorporated.
- Heat your oil to medium high. You can see if it’s ready for frying by dropping a small bit of potato in. It should bubble up immediately. If not, wait another minute. If it pops and splutters like crazy, turn it down just a bit.
- Squeeze about 1/4 cup of the mixture in your hands to make a small pancake, then carefully drop into the oil using a spatula or spider.
- Fry for 2-3 minutes on each side, until the latkes are deep golden brown.
- Drain off excess oil on paper towels.
- Serve with applesauce and sour cream, maybe some sliced scallions, and serve HOT!