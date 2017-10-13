Check out more Kid Made videos on Facebook!

Pick up some puff pastry and get going on this easy, tasty, pizza style dinner! We like all the colorful fall veggies like carrots, sweet potatoes and peppers, but you should probably make a few with different toppings and invite some friends over to share!

Puff Pastry Veggie Pizza

Makes: 1 12-inch square pizza

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 40 minutes total

Total time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry – typical package contains 2 sheets.

1 ¼ cups ricotta cheese

1 egg

1 tsp salt

1 tsp oregano

Black pepper to taste

About 2 cups thinly sliced veggies – we used purple, white, and orange carrots, sweet potato, and rainbow peppers

About a ½ cup of shaved parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425. Roll out the puff pastry on a sheet of lightly floured parchment paper until you have a 12×12 square. Transfer on the paper to a baking sheet. Using a knife tip, score a square about an inch from the edges of the pastry on all sides. It should look like a picture frame. Bake at 425 for 10 minutes, until the pastry puffs up and turns light golden brown. Set aside. Mix the ricotta, egg, salt, pepper, and oregano in a small bowl. Using a large spoon or spatula, spread the ricotta mixture evenly over the pastry, staying inside the 1 inch border. You may have to gently push down on the center to deflate the pastry a bit before spreading. Top the ricotta with sliced veggies in more or less a single layer – a little overlap is ok. You want everything to cook evenly! Bake at 425 for about 25-10 minutes until the crust is deep golden brown, and the veggies are tender. Sprinkle with grated parmesan, cut and serve!

Recipe Notes:

Lots of variations you can try here! Use pizza sauce and mozzarella, or try a ricotta mixture, spinach, and cheddar. If you like it spicy, try cooked chopped chicken, shredded mozzarella and jalapeños!