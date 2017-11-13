Want to make some morning magic? Look no further than these perfect pancakes! Like a delicious cross between a pumpkin and pecan pie, with bonus caramel sauce! And while they look and taste fancy, they whip up in snap. Grab a kid helper and wow your fam this Saturday!
Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes
Makes: 12 to 14 3-4 inch pancakes
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total time: About 30 minutes
Ingredients:
Pancakes:
- 2 ½ cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- A sprinkle of cinnamon
- ½ cup chopped pecans – plus more for garnish if you like
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup dairy or nut milk (we used almond)
- 3 Tbsp maple syrup
- ¾ cup pumpkin puree
Caramel Sauce:
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- 4 Tbsp unsalted butter
- ⅓ cup heavy cream
Instructions:
- Heat your griddle to medium – it’s ready when a few drops of water sizzle as soon as they hit.
- Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and pecans together in a large bowl.
- Add the eggs, milk, maple syrup and pumpkin puree and mix well.
- Using a ¼ cup scoop, drop batter on hot, lightly buttered griddle and cook – about 30 seconds per side. They’re ready to flip when the edges look dry and bubbles appear in the center.
- For the caramel sauce:
- Whisk the brown sugar and corn syrup together in a medium, heavy bottomed sauce pan over low heat until the sugar is completely melted.
- Add the butter and continue to whisk until the butter is melted and incorporated.
- Add the heavy cream and whisk until the caramel is smooth and thickens slightly. Keep warm until you’re ready to drizzle on pancakes!
- Serve ‘em up! Top with caramel and chopped pecans.
Recipe Notes:
You can make these gluten free by subbing buckwheat or almond flour – or a mix of the two – for the all purpose flour. They also work well with whole wheat flour!