Want to make some morning magic? Look no further than these perfect pancakes! Like a delicious cross between a pumpkin and pecan pie, with bonus caramel sauce! And while they look and taste fancy, they whip up in snap. Grab a kid helper and wow your fam this Saturday!

Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes

Makes: 12 to 14 3-4 inch pancakes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total time: About 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Pancakes:

2 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

A sprinkle of cinnamon

½ cup chopped pecans – plus more for garnish if you like

2 eggs

1 cup dairy or nut milk (we used almond)

3 Tbsp maple syrup

¾ cup pumpkin puree

Caramel Sauce:

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup light corn syrup

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

⅓ cup heavy cream

Instructions:

Heat your griddle to medium – it’s ready when a few drops of water sizzle as soon as they hit. Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and pecans together in a large bowl. Add the eggs, milk, maple syrup and pumpkin puree and mix well. Using a ¼ cup scoop, drop batter on hot, lightly buttered griddle and cook – about 30 seconds per side. They’re ready to flip when the edges look dry and bubbles appear in the center. For the caramel sauce: Whisk the brown sugar and corn syrup together in a medium, heavy bottomed sauce pan over low heat until the sugar is completely melted. Add the butter and continue to whisk until the butter is melted and incorporated. Add the heavy cream and whisk until the caramel is smooth and thickens slightly. Keep warm until you’re ready to drizzle on pancakes! Serve ‘em up! Top with caramel and chopped pecans.

Recipe Notes:

You can make these gluten free by subbing buckwheat or almond flour – or a mix of the two – for the all purpose flour. They also work well with whole wheat flour!