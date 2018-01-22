Check out more Kid Made videos on Facebook!

Winter is in full effect! Snow day or Saturday, switch up your apres-snow play game with this Raspberry White Hot Chocolate. Ready in 5 minutes, even with the homemade whipped cream. You’ll never go back to the boxed mix again!

Raspberry White Hot Chocolate

Serves: 4

Total time: 5-10 minutes

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups whole milk

1/4 cup half and half

1/4 cup seedless raspberry jam

4 oz chopped white chocolate (Use a broken up bar if you can. It will melt better than chips, which are made with palm oil instead of cocoa butter!)For the whipped cream:

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

Heat milk and half and half in a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisking gently, until bubbles begin to appear around the edges. Don’t let it boil! Add the white chocolate and whisk until it’s all melted and the mixture is smooth. Add the jam and keep whisking until it’s all incorporated. Keep warm while you make the whipped cream. In a chilled bowl, beat the heavy cream with an electric beater on high until it thickens slightly. Stop mixer and add the powdered sugar and vanilla. Keep beating until stiff peaks form. Top hot chocolate with cream, and garnish with extras if you’re feeling fancy!

Recipe Notes:

Some people think you need to choose between marshmallows and whipped cream when you’re making hot chocolate. We disagree. Go ahead and drop in some mini marshmallows, then spoon whipped cream on top, we won’t judge!