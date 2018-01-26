You need this warm and cozy recipe in your back pocket for winter. Simmer any small pasta

shape, (we used shells) and any veggies you like, (we like carrots) in chicken broth. Add butter, parmesan, black pepper, and scallions. It doesn’t get any simpler than that. Delicious, wholesome, and we swear it’ll cure a winter cold. Ok, maybe not, but it is comfort food at it’s best.

Simple Noodle Soup

Serves: 4-6

Total time: about 20 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth (homemade is great but boxed works just fine)

2 cups water

3 cups pasta (small shapes like ditallini, orzo, or mini shells work well)

3/4 cup thinly sliced veggies (we used carrots)

3 Tbsp grated parmesan plus more for topping

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp thinly sliced scallions plus more for topping

Black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat the chicken broth and water in a large shallow saucepan over medium high heat until it just starts to boil. Reduce heat to low, add pasta and veggies, and simmer gently for about 10 minutes, checking the pasta for doneness. As soon as the pasta is cooked to your liking, remove pan from the heat and stir in the butter and then the parmesan. Add the scallions and stir. Use a slotted spoon to put some pasta in each bowl, then ladle over as much broth as you like. Top with lots of fresh grated parmesan, some pepper, and a few more scallions if you like.

Recipe Notes:

If you want to make this a more substantial dinner, add about a cup of shredded cooked chicken once the pasta is cooked!