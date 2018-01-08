The Planet Earth Series has been blowing our minds since its first release in 2006. The slow-mo showdown on the Nile creates intensity rivaling a living room during Superbowl LI (go Pats). The feeling of a lemur jumping through the canopy is as captivating as a beautiful dance. And the iguana chase in the Galapagos may be more fear-inducing than a sewer-dwelling clown.

The third season of Planet Earth may not be released until 2026, which will make the host, David Attenborough, close to 100! If your family can’t wait that long to nerd out on nature, you may want to check out The Atlantic’s new series: Animalism. The beautifully animated series, hosted by the renowned science journalist Ed Yong, “looks at the way animals live – how they sleep, see, and breathe – and explains the latest groundbreaking research about why mammals evolved to behave in certain ways.

Check out their first two episodes below!