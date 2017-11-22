Share
WhatsApp
Email
Pin

Having a baby shakes up your world on both a practical level and a deeply emotional level. I found that it wasn’t just my daily life and relationships that had changed, but my very identity as well.

Before I had my first baby, I thought I knew myself reasonably well: my faults, failures, and where I excelled. I thought I knew my good and bad points, but these were now all suddenly magnified and tested as I was pushed to my limit and then just a bit further.

The things about me that I could hide I suddenly came face to face with: my selfishness and need for comfort and independence, but even more was my lack of confidence in this new role.

Before, I would doubt myself and indulge in low self esteem, but now this has major implications as there is a tiny person wholly dependent on me. The pressure is intense to be the best for our kids. As a parent, you’re not only dealing with your own crazy emotions (and I mean crazy), but you also have this constant nagging question in your mind: Am I a good enough mother?

You forget who you are for a while and become consumed by this one tiny little person. Sometimes, I looked to other mothers for comfort, but would find myself comparing myself to them. Then I would come away feeling much worse, having decided that they must be doing it better.

In this time of very early motherhood, I felt I was losing my sense of self. I was getting lost in nap-times and the perfect nap length, dealing with feeding and soothing day after day. If one thing went wrong, if a nap-time came too late or wake-time too early, my entire day would be ruined.

Who is this crazy person who is letting herself be ruled by nap-times? Who has taken over my body and is acting like a mad woman?

My mood would be dependent on my baby’s mood, which meant, since my child was a colicky and generally very high maintenance kind of baby, that I was often anxious and very rarely at peace with myself.

Before I had my first baby, I imagined motherhood to be hard and tiring, but I never imagined to have my confidence knocked away completely. I imagined I would be able to soothe my baby and I longed for those magical moments other mums talked about. After many days of a crying and fractious baby, I started to doubt myself and my ability as a mother. Why can’t I soothe my own baby? Surely every mum can do that for her child?

This in itself made me forget that I was once confident and secure in who I was.

It took me about a year to start to remember the person I was. (Oh yes, I remember! I love to read and to dance, and I love real conversations and sharing a bottle of wine with a friend!) Old passions and loves start to emerge again as I came out of the all-consuming time of caring intensely for my baby without really knowing what on earth I was doing.

You forget what you’re good at, or what you can add to society. You become so consumed with being a good enough mum that you forget that you’re a person too, with a personality, gifts, and a purpose.

Since you’ve been through this intense time, you are no longer the same person that you once were. You are more. Yes, you’re more broken, tired, messy, and tired (did I already say tired?), but you’ve learned about a deep source of strength that’s only found from doing something as sacrificial as loving and caring for one so dependent on you.

This post was originally published on Beassured.co

Share
WhatsApp
Email
Pin