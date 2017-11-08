Illumanatomy By Kate Davies, Illustrated by Carnovsky

View in Amazon | $20.40 This is the follow-up to the successful “Illuminature” – both featuring multi-dimensional art by the talented art duo Carnvosky. Use the three glasses (provided) to examine and learn about the skeleton, muscles, and organs of the human body in this captivating anatomy lesson. More for kids about anatomy… The Human Body App, by TinyBop $3.99 This app allows kids to explore and interact with the body and its functions. The kids will love hearing the burps and farts pass through the digestive tract and making the ear canal vibrate by talking into the microphone. This Book Is a Planetarium: And Other Extraordinary Pop-Up Contraptions Hardcover View on Amazon | $25.05

This amazing paper feat transforms into six fully functional tools: a real working planetarium projecting the constellations, a musical instrument complete with strings for strumming, a geometric drawing generator, an infinite calendar, a message decoder, and even a speaker that amplifies sound. Each spread also includes some supplemental explanation of the phenomenons at work in each contraption.

More for your kid about space… 1 | Free (or paid) membership to Slooh Online Telescopes This website manages several telescopes around the world that can be viewed, and even controlled, by its community of members. It’s free to join and paid membership begins at $4 per month. This is a great parent/child activity for kids who are into space! 2| Space Alphabet Poster $30 The Artists for Education website is a great collection of well-designed educational posters for teachers’ classrooms. In addition to the 18 x 24 giclee prints available for purchase, posters can be downloaded for free by teachers for their classrooms.

Midnight Creatures: A Pop-up Shadow Search by Helen Friel View in Amazon | $17.13 Grab a flashlight and explore the creatures of five ecosystems as you project their shadows onto the wall. Each spread gives you a bit of information about the animals you’ll discover. More for kids about nature… 1 | Butterfly Garden Growing Kit (with Voucher for Live Caterpillars) $19.49 In theory, watching caterpillars turn into butterflies sounds as slow as watching paint dry. But the process is, in fact, insanely captivating (we’ve done it!). Spending a few minutes learning about the progress each day creates a really nice ritual for family time. Make sure to purchase the live caterpillars (sold separately) at the correct time for your climate.

2 | Okido Art and Science Magazine for Kids $5 / issue This Book Is A Camera Kelli Anderson

View in Amazon | $26.95 This book is actually a functional pin-hole camera and comes with five sheets of photo paper and all the supplies you’ll need to develop your photos at home. Introduce the physics of photography to your budding Ansel Adams while creating some extra-special refrigerator memorabilia. A vintage-styled family portrait session could make for a great weekend project. More for your kids about photography… Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 $59.95 One Red Dot by David Carter

This modern sculptural book asks the reader to find the one red dot in each spread. If you end up admiring One Red Dot, you can check out the next two in this author’s series: “One Yellow Square” and “600 Black Spots.” More for your kids about mechanics… 1| Timberkits Timbertech 4 Learner Sets -Educational Workshop Wood Kit $32.95 This beginner kit allows kids to create four models and bring them to life with three types of kinetic mechanisms. 2 | Papertoy Monsters: 50 Cool Papertoys You Can Make Yourself! $12.79 Twenty-five artists have created 50 templates for kids to cut out and assemble their own 3D paper monsters. Robots: Watch Out, Water About!

Follow a robot on his journey to recovery after a rain shower damages the bot’s functionality and spirit.

More for your kids about robotics…

Circuit Cubes STEM toy construction kit $59.95

Circuit Cubes kits include three electronic building blocks that add sound, motion, light, and sensors to your kids’ creations. These STEM blocks can turn LEGOS, cardboard, toys, and more into mechanical creations.

