When you have a baby, it doesn’t stop at the feeding-burping-washing basics. Here is an A-Z of your new qualifications, and never let anyone tell you parenting doesn’t bring with it a whole stack of transferable skills.

A is for athlete

You have never moved as fast as you will to stop a falling baby hitting the floor.

B is for bodyguard

When you find yourself forming a human barricade around the buggy on a crammed rush hour train.

C is for con artist

When there are definitely no more carrot puffs. None. No.

D is for dancer

Groove is in the heart. And the kitchen at teatime.

E is for engineer

Your bridge building has never been this good (or so unappreciated when it’s destroyed five minutes later).

F is for farmer

When your sitting room is home to the world’s only sheep and tiger smallholding.

G is for gofer

The director is on set now and needs his hat, his socks, his lost shoe, his sun cream, and his snack.

H is for hairdresser

No, there is no way the baby’s first haircut won’t leave them looking like Joan of Arc.

I is for interpreter

Um, what did you just say? You put the chalk where? In your nose?

J is for jester

At all hours of the day or night, God forbid you aren’t ready with a song or a joke.

K is for kitchen porter

All the least glamorous and most thankless jobs in the kitchen are now yours. You will remember this when picking impacted toast out of the high chair tray.

L is for locksmith

When it turns out a Lego brick can’t get you back into the house.

M is for magician

There is no limit to the kit you have managed to cram into the changing bag.

N is for nail technician

There’s no way anyone else is dealing with your precious first born’s manicures.

O is for octopus

When you find yourself contorting to pick up a comforter with one foot and a cup with the other while going down the stairs holding the laundry basket on your left arm and the baby on your right.

P is for police officer

When did you last see your phone? And isn’t the baby looking rather shifty?

Q is for queen of the world

For the feeling when you make it to the end of every bad day.

R is for racing car driver

Yes, you’re responsible, but you also need to get to the supermarket, baby group, home for a delivery, and to the doctor all within the next half hour.

S is for secretary

Who knew life before speech, mobility, and cutlery was so sociable?

T is for tour guide

It’s important to keep up a line of inane patter when amusing a baby on a(nother) delayed train.

U is for UN secretary general

If you dare have more than one baby, dispute resolution is the key.

V is for vet

You are now a specialist in open heart surgery on bears who have been impaled on triceratops horns.

W is for wrestler

On the downside, you won’t wear dangling earrings for five years. On the upside, you could boss WWF.

X is for xylophone player

This is the only A-Z rundown ever where it’s legitimate to say xylophone player without sounding desperate.

Y is for yogi

Sometimes lying on the foam tiles staring at the ceiling is the only way. And breathe.

Z is for zoologist

Shame on you if you don’t know the difference between an alpaca and a llama at the crack of dawn.