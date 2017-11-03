Check out more Kid Made Recipe videos on Facebook!

Cauliflower? You bet! This crispy, spicy vegetarian take on buffalo wings makes a great party dish, or the perfect weekend movie watching snack! The double coating of the batter and the breadcrumbs make them super crispy, and the dipping process is fun for kid helpers too.

Serves 4-6 as a side

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Bake Time: About 30 minutes total

Total time: About 50 minutes

1 cup whole milk ( I cup of unsweetened coconut milk from a can works too)

Preheat oven to 450.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Remove stem from cauliflower and carefully chop into 1-2 inch florets and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, paprika and pepper and whisk to combine.

Add milk and whisk until smooth. It should be like thick pancake batter.

Add the cauliflower florets and gently toss, using a large spoon, until all florets are completely coated in batter.

Pour breadcrumbs into a medium bowl.

Using tongs, lift each batter-coated piece of cauliflower and toss gently with the breadcrumbs. Place breaded florets on the lined baking sheet.

Bake at 450 for about 10 minutes, or until crisp and lightly browned.

While baking, get your buffalo sauce ready.

Coat your cauliflower bites in sauce! We used the pour-over method, flipping with tongs to cover the other side. You can put all the bites into a large, clean bowl and pour the sauce over, tossing very gently to coat them all.

When the bites are coated in sauce, return them to the oven for another 15-20 minutes, or until they are crispy.