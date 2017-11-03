Cauliflower? You bet! This crispy, spicy vegetarian take on buffalo wings makes a great party dish, or the perfect weekend movie watching snack! The double coating of the batter and the breadcrumbs make them super crispy, and the dipping process is fun for kid helpers too.
Baked Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Serves 4-6 as a side
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Bake Time: About 30 minutes total
Total time: About 50 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 medium head cauliflower
- 1 cup whole milk ( I cup of unsweetened coconut milk from a can works too)
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- ½ tsp paprika
- A few grinds of black pepper
- 1 ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 cup buffalo sauce
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Remove stem from cauliflower and carefully chop into 1-2 inch florets and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, paprika and pepper and whisk to combine.
- Add milk and whisk until smooth. It should be like thick pancake batter.
- Add the cauliflower florets and gently toss, using a large spoon, until all florets are completely coated in batter.
- Pour breadcrumbs into a medium bowl.
- Using tongs, lift each batter-coated piece of cauliflower and toss gently with the breadcrumbs. Place breaded florets on the lined baking sheet.
- Bake at 450 for about 10 minutes, or until crisp and lightly browned.
- While baking, get your buffalo sauce ready.
- Coat your cauliflower bites in sauce! We used the pour-over method, flipping with tongs to cover the other side. You can put all the bites into a large, clean bowl and pour the sauce over, tossing very gently to coat them all.
- When the bites are coated in sauce, return them to the oven for another 15-20 minutes, or until they are crispy.
- Serve with carrots, celery, and blue cheese or ranch for dipping!
Recipe Notes:
- All ovens are different! Yours may take more or less time to get you the crispy cauliflower you’re looking for. When it’s in the over for its final bake, start checking after about 10 minutes, then check every 2-3 minutes until they’re done.
- You can buy buffalo sauce or make your own! Just combine ⅔ cup hot sauce (like Frank’s Red Hot) and ½ cup unsalted butter in a small saucepan and whisk over low heat until the butter is melted and the sauce is smooth.
- You can leave these un-sauced for little kids, or anyone who doesn’t like spice! Just serve with your favorite dipping sauce.