Here’s an easy and inexpensive holiday craft that kids of all ages can make – Cinnamon Ornaments! Gather just a few ingredients, a few cookie cutters, and ribbon or string and get ready to roll. They are a two day project – they need to dry out overnight – so we recommend rolling and cutting on a Friday afternoon and decorating on Saturday. Hang on your tree, in your kitchen, or give as gifts. These festive crafts are beautiful and – bonus – your home will smell like the holidays! Just remember, they’re for decorating, not eating!
Cinnamon Ornaments
Makes: 10-12 ornaments depending on the size of your cookie cutters
Active Time: About 1 hour
Total time: 24 hours including drying time
Ingredients:
Supplies:
- Dough in a sealed bag
- Rolling pin
- container of flour for dusting dough if it’s sticky
- parchment paper for rolling out the dough
- cookie cutters
- frosting tip for making small holes in the ornaments for the twine
- twine for hanging
- scissors
- mod podge/paintbrush
- sprinkles
Dough is made of 1/2 cup cinnamon, 1/2 cup salt, 1 cup flour, and 3/4 cup warm water.
Instructions:
- Lay parchment paper out on your work surface to keep the dough from sticking.
- Roll out your dough to a little less than a quarter inch thickness. Sprinkle a little bit of flour on your rolling pin if it gets sticky.
- Cut out ornaments with cookie cutters. Make a small hole near the top center of each one with a small straw.
- Set aside on a parchment-lined cookie sheet in a cool, dry place for 24 hours before decorating.
- When you’re ready to decorate, tie a loop through the hole with a long piece of twine or ribbon for hanging.
- Paint each ornament with a thin, even layer of mod-podge or clear drying glue.
- Scatter glitter or sprinkles on top while still wet. Let dry for an hour or so before hanging.
Recipe Notes:
These look beautiful left plain with just a shiny finish as well. Just apply 2-3 coats of mod-podge, allowing 10 minutes or so between coats.