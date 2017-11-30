Check out more Kid Made videos on Facebook!

Here’s an easy and inexpensive holiday craft that kids of all ages can make – Cinnamon Ornaments! Gather just a few ingredients, a few cookie cutters, and ribbon or string and get ready to roll. They are a two day project – they need to dry out overnight – so we recommend rolling and cutting on a Friday afternoon and decorating on Saturday. Hang on your tree, in your kitchen, or give as gifts. These festive crafts are beautiful and – bonus – your home will smell like the holidays! Just remember, they’re for decorating, not eating!

Cinnamon Ornaments

Makes: 10-12 ornaments depending on the size of your cookie cutters

Active Time: About 1 hour

Total time: 24 hours including drying time

Ingredients:

Supplies:

Dough in a sealed bag

Rolling pin

container of flour for dusting dough if it’s sticky

parchment paper for rolling out the dough

cookie cutters

frosting tip for making small holes in the ornaments for the twine

twine for hanging

scissors

mod podge/paintbrush

sprinkles

Dough is made of 1/2 cup cinnamon, 1/2 cup salt, 1 cup flour, and 3/4 cup warm water.

Instructions:

Lay parchment paper out on your work surface to keep the dough from sticking. Roll out your dough to a little less than a quarter inch thickness. Sprinkle a little bit of flour on your rolling pin if it gets sticky. Cut out ornaments with cookie cutters. Make a small hole near the top center of each one with a small straw. Set aside on a parchment-lined cookie sheet in a cool, dry place for 24 hours before decorating. When you’re ready to decorate, tie a loop through the hole with a long piece of twine or ribbon for hanging. Paint each ornament with a thin, even layer of mod-podge or clear drying glue. Scatter glitter or sprinkles on top while still wet. Let dry for an hour or so before hanging.

Recipe Notes:

These look beautiful left plain with just a shiny finish as well. Just apply 2-3 coats of mod-podge, allowing 10 minutes or so between coats.