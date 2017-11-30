Share
Here’s an easy and inexpensive holiday craft that kids of all ages can make – Cinnamon Ornaments! Gather just a few ingredients, a few cookie cutters, and ribbon or string and get ready to roll. They are a two day project – they need to dry out overnight – so we recommend rolling and cutting on a Friday afternoon and decorating on Saturday. Hang on your tree,  in your kitchen, or give as gifts. These festive crafts are beautiful and – bonus – your home will smell like the holidays! Just remember, they’re for decorating, not eating!

Cinnamon Ornaments 

Makes: 10-12 ornaments depending on the size of your cookie cutters 

Active Time: About 1 hour

Total time: 24 hours including drying time
Ingredients:

Supplies:

  • Dough in a sealed bag
  • Rolling pin
  • container of flour for dusting dough if it’s sticky
  • parchment paper for rolling out the dough
  • cookie cutters
  • frosting tip for making small holes in the ornaments for the twine
  • twine for hanging
  • scissors
  • mod podge/paintbrush
  • sprinkles

Dough is made of  1/2 cup cinnamon, 1/2 cup salt, 1 cup flour, and 3/4 cup warm water.

Instructions:

  1. Lay parchment paper out on your work surface to keep the dough from sticking. 
  2. Roll out your  dough to a little less than a quarter inch thickness. Sprinkle a little bit of flour on your rolling pin if it gets sticky.
  3. Cut out ornaments with cookie cutters. Make a small hole near the top center of each one with a small straw.
  4. Set aside on a parchment-lined cookie sheet in a cool, dry place for 24 hours before decorating.
  5. When you’re ready to decorate, tie a loop through the hole with a long piece of twine or ribbon for hanging.
  6. Paint each ornament with a thin, even layer of mod-podge or clear drying glue.
  7. Scatter glitter or sprinkles on top while still wet. Let dry for an hour or so before hanging. 

Recipe Notes:

These look beautiful left plain with just a shiny finish as well. Just apply 2-3 coats of mod-podge, allowing 10 minutes or so between coats.

