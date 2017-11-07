Stories have been told since the dawn of time. Under a starry sky. Beside a crackling fire. Snuggled in blankets, heads on pillows. Around a dinner table, silverware softly clinking on plates.



Stories are the glue that fastens the past to the present with meaningful purpose. Sometimes we don’t even know how powerful a story is until we hear it released from our own lips or those of a family member. Whispered in a secret hush, hollered aloud like a gust of wind, excitement, and energy bestowed on every word, stories are magic. Telling a story is like opening up a plain old tin can without a label. No one knows what’s inside, but everyone is dying to find out.

I have always loved hearing the stories of my grandparents. One of my favorites is about my Grandpa as a teenager. He worked in a bakery and, to woo my grandma, he made a giant heart out of bread dough. He delivered it to her hot from the oven early one morning and left it on her doorstep.

I imagine younger versions of them – my jolly grandpa nervously delivering his heart-bread to my bold and sassy grandma. I picture her smiling and laughing when she opened her door that day.

Storytelling not only remembers the consequential history of our grandparents, and their grandparents, but it also connects us to each other in the present. Stories weave us into a place of sharing in ways that we otherwise might never experience together – laughter, joy, fear, sorrow, excitement, silliness, love, hope.

We are all storytellers. Anyone who has taken a walk, gone to school, kissed a girl, gotten a job, taken a trip, lost a tooth, lost a friend, or played a sport, has a story to tell. Children want to hear it all. They want to know deeply the people they love the most.

Document and pass down your family stories

There are many ways to document or record your family stories. Spend a long winter or spare evening sifting through devices and albums and create a photo book that incorporates family lore and history. For even more nostalgia, record stories and preserve the sounds of family across multiple generations. The Voiceshare App by Wavhello is a great way to record songs, stories, and messages from loved ones. The audio clips can be stored, organized, and played remotely for your child using the cuddly Soundbub Bluetooth speaker. Tell stories together at your next family gathering to create long-lasting audio mementos.

♥ Audio Memento prompt Ask everyone the same question about another member of the family: What is the funniest thing grandma has ever done? What do all the cousins claim as their favorite memory with Auntie Jane? What are your hopes and dreams for new little Baby?

Need help getting started?

Story Prompts

Stories about family history

Where have members of your family lived? Who is the oldest family member you’ve met, or remember knowing? Where did you grow up? Where did your parents grow up? What holidays did you celebrate? What kind of music did you listen to? What were your favorite songs and bands growing up? What is your religion?

What were your parents’ religions? What advice would you give to kids today?



Stories about Experiences

A time you felt scared A time you got lost A time you thought you were in trouble but weren’t A time you worried about something big The first time you went to the ocean The first time you went to a school dance

A time when you had to apologize to someone A time when you felt inspired

Stories about people

Who were your best friends growing up? Who did you go to when you had a question or needed help?

Who got in trouble the most in your family? Who did you look up to the most?

Who was your favorite teacher?



Stories about “how?” and “why?” Why did you get married?

Why did you choose the job you had? Were there others?

Why did you pick the college you went to, or why didn’t you go to college?

How did you feel about school?

How did you feel about friends?

How were you perceived? As social, an outcast, a bully, a peacemaker, a comedian?

How did you ask your wife or husband to marry you?



How did you learn to fish, hunt, ride a bike, sew, cook, paint, or play piano, etc.?

How to tell a story

Start with a question and answer it.

Feed all the senses Explain sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste with details.

Make it funny. Kids love silliness! Anything gross will get their attention.

Tell kids stories about them.

Remember your childhood. Your kids only know you and your parents as adults. A two-minute description of the time you went down a giant waterslide and lost your bathing suit is just as good as a long love story.

Triumphs and failures make for great stories. Tell about when you were the same age as your kids. How did you see the world? What kinds of things did you do (e.g. set traps for the tooth fairy, bury treasure in your backyard)?

Memories are stories. The more you start sharing them, the more you remember, and the more stories you’ll want to share!

Everyone has a story

We might not think our own stories are exciting or interesting. But the truth is that they are each uniquely and meticulously created over time and with fascinating detail. Each experience and emotion, each interaction we have ever known, is important.

Our families – made up of generations of stories – are like a treasure trove of golden moments just waiting to be heard. Loves and losses, triumphs and falls, trips of adventure and times of sticking around and holding on tight. Relationships close and far, deep and distant, short and long lasting. How amazing to hear them all!