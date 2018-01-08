With work, kids, and all of the other minutiae of daily life, how can you keep on top of your schedule? Although smartphones and google calendars are great for keeping track of appointments, there is something about writing by hand that helps with memory. Plus, there is the pleasure of striking through those items on your to-do list as you complete them!

Paper planners come in varied forms to suit different personalities. Some people enjoy lots of blank space for daily notes and tasks while others prefer a compact spread offering a bird’s eye view of an entire week. Some planners include worksheets for goal setting and challenges while others feature inspirational quotes and pretty artwork. We’ve rounded up seven great planners, each with its own unique features.

Size: 5x 8.2 inches

Cost: $26.97

This 90-day, hardcover planner is undated, which saves pages if you miss a few days here and there, plus you can start any time of the year. The daily, weekly, and monthly layouts help prioritize your tasks while space for morning and end-of-day reviews help you boost your productivity.

Size: 8.3x 5.9 inches

Cost: $19.99

This hardcover, full-year planner offers a mind-map and vision board in the front to help you identify what you would like to accomplish in the upcoming 12 months. The Simple Elephant includes an accordion folder, pen holder, elastic strap closure, bookmarks, stickers, and 58 college-ruled pages in the back for notes. It’s undated so you can begin any time. The makers of this journal are so confident that you can return it at anytime! Happiness guaranteed!

Size: 5.125 x 8.125 inches

Cost: $20

This planner claims to be a cheerleader, art gallery, and personal assistant all in one. It features a back pocket to hold all of the super cute stickers you get, plus Ban.do features, color-coded month tabs, a bookmark, an elastic closure, and fun art throughout the planner. Be sure to check out all the coordinating accessories!

Size:7×9 inches

Cost: starts at $55

Can’t find a planner you like? With the Erin Condren Lifeplanner you can build your own. Choose your cover design; vertical, horizontal or hourly layouts; 12 or 18 months; even choose the color of the coils. It includes laminated monthly tabs, four pages of stickers, coloring pages, a pocket, inspirational quotes, and extra thick paper so that ink won’t bleed through. You can even personalize the words on your cover!

Size: 6×8.5 inches

Cost: $40.00

This goal-oriented planner helps you to set weekly, monthly, and yearly goals. Weekly journaling prompts, achievement trackers, and 30-day challenge pages keep you on track. This planner is eco-friendly too, with a cover made of vegan materials, soy-based ink, and ink-proof, bright white, rainforest-friendly paper.

The bullet journal, or BuJo, is a do-it-yourself planner method pioneered by a digital product designer named Ryder Caroll. This is a very simple method of planning that Caroll calls rapid logging. It consists of topics, page numbers, short sentences, and bullets. The idea is to have a planner that is easy to use and tailored to your way of thinking. A BuJo can be as simple or elaborate as you wish. All you need to get started is a notebook and pen.

Size: 6.5×8 inches (7.5x 8 inches with binding)

Cost: $50

If you like the idea of the bullet journal method but don’t want to create your own from scratch, try this XO Planner. It is laid out like a bullet journal with a daily habit tracker, and space for writing a gratitude list and personal mission statement. It even has a sticker club you can join to get new planner stickers monthly!

Whichever planner you choose, you are on your way to a more organized and productive year!

We’ve selected these items because we want these great products to be on your radar! Parent Co. is an Amazon Affiliate Partner and we will earn a small share of revenue if you decide to purchase a product using one of these links. By supporting us through this program you are helping to keep the lights on and the banner ads off.