Subscription boxes are the perfect gift for everyone in the family. These services ship a monthly package to the recipient based on a theme – and each month the contents are a surprise. Everyone loves to get packages and when you give a loved one a six- or 12-month subscription, they will think of you every month! We’ve rounded up 12 of the best subscriptions with something for everyone … even the family dog!

For the environmentalist

The MightyFix subscription from MightyNest contains one new product per box to use in place of a less eco-friendly alternative. Think switching plastic baggies for reusable snack bags or trading dryer sheets for wool dryer balls. It’s a great way to try new products at a low cost while making your home greener. $10/ month

For new parents

Growing Roots ships four to six items each month designed around various themes. The items are carefully chosen by a certified counselor/educator and a mom based on research. Each box is designed to help families connect in those all-important early years. $39.99/month

For the athlete

WODBOM delivers CrossFit gear, apparel, and snacks to your favorite athlete. Each box contains three to four nutritional supplements or snacks and two to three apparel items or gym accessories. $35/month

For the baker

Know someone who loves to bake but is short on time? Mix Box by Homemade Bakers will make a perfect gift. Each box contains an easy-to-follow recipe and pre-measured ingredients to make a classic dessert. The baker only needs to add the perishable ingredients such as eggs and butter. $26.95/month

For the reader

Coffee and a Classic Starter Subscription offers a book, something to sip and two bookish items to open each month. Choose from Classic Literature, Children’s Classics, or Classic Nonfiction. The owner uses the term “classic” loosely, some books are more modern, such as “The Night Circus,” yet contain classic themes. Starter subscription $25, Standard $38/month

For the dog

Bark Box delivers joy to dogs and their owners monthly. Each box includes two treats, two toys and a chew according to monthly themes. Choose your package based on your dog’s size. Best of all, if you or your pup aren’t satisfied with any of the products BarkBox will send you a free replacement.

For the beautiful people

Birchbox is a beauty box that contains five product samples each month. Based on your beauty profile, each box includes make-up, hair, and skin products. This is a great way to try samples at a low cost. Choose women’s or men’s boxes for $10/month.

For the bearded

The Beard Care Club subscription will delight any guy with facial hair! Choose from beard balm, beard oil, mustache wax, beard wash, beard conditioner, or combination packs. Scents change monthly and unscented is available as well. Starts at $7.99/month

For the tween

Treat your favorite tween to a monthly slime subscription. Choose from the mini (two slimes plus candy and one themed item), the monthly (four slimes, candy, and four to five themed items), and the Mega (four slimes, candy, and tons of themed items.) $11 to $35/month plus shipping.

For the artist

Art Snacks delivers four to five premium art supplies monthly, along with a menu explaining how to use them. The supplies in each box all work together to create your very own masterpiece and members get access to an online community of fellow artists. Choose from one, three, six, or 12-month plans. $24/month

For curious kids of all ages

Kiwi Crate ships a box of educational projects and activities for kids 24 months and up. Each box contains the materials and instructions along with parent guides, online supplemental learning, and magazines. Choose from Cricket (24 to 36 months), Koala (ages three to five), Kiwi (ages five to eight) and Tinker and Doodle Crates for ages nine to 16 plus. $19.95/month. (Click and save 30% off your first month!)

For the adventurous kid

My Amazing Pen Pal follows the travels of Greg as he explores far flung countries, cities and villages around the world. Each subscription starts with a welcome kit containing what every adventurer needs such as a passport, notebook, stickers, and a wooden puzzle box. Solve the puzzle to begin your adventure. Each month you will get video updates and games three times per week ending with a box filled with fun things to further explore the country of the month. Reviewers say Greg responds personally to each message kids send. Cool! $18.15/month